Beloved Savannah artist paralyzed in 2008 shooting dies

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – A beloved Savannah resident shot in Ardsley Park in 2008 has died, according to the Friends of Statts support group.

Jason Statts and his friend David Williams were robbed at gunpoint as they were walking home from a concert. Statts was shot in the neck, and the injury left him a quadriplegic and confined to a wheelchair.

Williams has spearheaded fundraisers in the years since through Friends of Statts to aid in his friend’s ongoing medical expenses.

The next big event — the 12th annual Statts Fest — was already planned for Sunday, Oct. 10, at Starland Yard. According to Friends of Statts, that will be evolving into a celebration of the life of the musician, artist, Savannah College of Arts and Design graduate and friend.

Statts died early Friday morning surrounded by family at Hospice Savannah, according to the support group.

“Please keep his family and friends in your thoughts,” Friends of Statts wrote.