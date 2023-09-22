TYBEE ISLAND, Ga. (WSAV) – Since 2020, The Tybee Island Marine Science Center has been home to a loggerhead sea turtle named “Ike.”

Ike was a straggler who didn’t leave his nest after hatching, so the Science Center took him in and put him to work as its official “Debris Ambadassor.” His job is to bring awareness to water pollution through engagement and general cuteness.

However, Saturday is the day he returns to his natural habitat in the Atlantic Ocean.

The Center is releasing Ike tomorrow morning, and the public is invited to come and say goodbye as he begins his new journey. The ceremonial walk to the shore will start at 8 a.m. at the Marine Center, where people will have a chance to see Ike for the last time, and bid him farewell.

He will be replaced with a new ambassador named “Westie” who will immediately go on duty.

If you’d like to learn more about Ike, loggerheads or other coastal marine life, you can visit the center located at 37 Meddin Drive on Tybee Island… or click here.