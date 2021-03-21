Beloved Liberty County Deputy honored by law enforcement

MIDWAY, Ga. (WSAV) – Law enforcement officers came out Sunday afternoon to say goodbye to one of the most beloved deputies who served with the Liberty County Sheriffs Office.

LT. Danny Pittman lost his battle with COPD last week and today he was remembered at the Dorchester Funeral home in Midway by those who served with him and those whose lives Pittman touched. Pittman was known in his community as Cuz.

“He was a living icon, every body in this community loved him and his presence around anyone would make you feel better than you did before you came up to him and spoke with him,” Liberty County Sheriff, William Bowman said.

Bowman said his fondest memory of Pittman will be when they toured schools and would play good cop and bad cops with the students. He also said Pittman had a huge impact on the officers in and those in surrounding counties.

Tears were covered by a steady rain as Pittman’s remains were taken to his final resting place in Hinesville where he lived.

The last radio call summing Pittman’s end of duty was moving, as many in the crowd cried as the 911 operator removed LT. Pittman’s watch was over.

“He was just a big hearted person and he really enjoyed this community and we all love him and we’re going to desperately miss him,” Bowman said.