Beloved Hardeeville firefighter dies of COVID

HARDEEVILLE, S.C. (WSAV) – The city of Hardeeville is mourning the loss of a beloved firefighter.

Lt. Andy Orphanoudakis died Sunday due to COVID-19, the Hardeeville Fire Department announced this week. He was 56.

“We ask that you keep his family and fire department family in your prayers,” the department stated. “Go rest high on that mountain sir, we will take it from here.”



photos: Hardeeville Fire Department

Officials said Orphanoudakis worked in the fire service for more than three decades and had been at the Hardeeville Fire Department since December 2016.

He has been posthumously promoted to the position of captain, Hardeeville Fire officials said.

Memorial services are scheduled for Friday at the Hardeeville Recreation Center on John Smith Road. According to his obituary, Orphanoudakis will be laid to rest in Sylvania.