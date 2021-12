SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — The Savannah community is dealing with the loss of another beloved faith leader.

Apostle Dr. Idell Cheever died Saturday, at the age of 89. She was the founder of the Pentecostal Miracle Deliverance Center. Many call her “Savannah’s Mother of Ministry.”

I am saddened by the loss, but celebrate the life of #Savannah's Queen Mother of Ministry, Apostle Dr. Idell Cheever, Founder of Pentecostal Miracle Deliverance Center. A trailblazer, her ministry of over 60 years birthed clergy, churches and believers all over the world. #Rest pic.twitter.com/25LSnvaDOG — Mayor Van Johnson (@MayorJohnsonSAV) December 19, 2021

The church has not yet released details about her funeral.