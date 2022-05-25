SAVANNAH. Ga. (WSAV) – Parents across the country and here at home are struggling with how to talk to their children about school shootings.

Memorial Health’s manager of Behavior Health, Mary Jo Horton, joined WSAV on First News at 4 for a conversation about talking to your children and managing your own feelings about these tragedies.

When it comes to talking with your children, Horton says to focus on these three things:

Create a welcoming space for questions

Model coping skills such as breathing, grounding skills

Don’t make promises – focus on actions of safety

She says adults can cope with their own fears and stress in these ways:

Connect with each other to honestly share feelings

Focus on area that can have action rather than on fear

Ensure self-care and routine to maintain overall health

Horton says anyone who feels they could benefit from counseling for this or any other reason can call Memorial Health at 912-350-5601.