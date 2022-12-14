PEMBROKE, Ga. (WSAV) – A global beauty company is opening a new facility in Bryan County, bringing some 400 jobs to the area.

On Wednesday, Gov. Brian Kemp announced the $121 million investment by KISS USA. The company offers a wide variety of beauty supplies, from false eyelashes to hair care, to more than 100 countries.

The facility will be located at The Cubes at Interstate Centre II, a Georgia Ready for Accelerated Development Certified site. In order to be certified, a property must complete specific certification requirements before a prospective business visit.

courtesy of the Development Authority of Bryan County

“Georgia’s efficient and reliable ports, infrastructure, and workforce continue to draw global companies like KISS to this No. 1 state for business,” Kemp stated. “We’re happy to welcome them to the Peach State and we’re grateful for the hardworking ports operators who will ensure their goods, along with so many others, continue to reach consumers around the world.”

Those interested in available positions at KISS can visit this link.