BEAUFORT, S.C. (WSAV) – Only two days into the new year, and the population in Port Royal has officially increased. Evelyn Phillips is its newest resident and the first baby of the new year born in Beaufort.

Late Monday night, proud parents Jennifer and Kevin Phillips welcomed 7lb 12oz Evelyn into the world at the Beaufort Memorial Collins Birthing Center.

In addition to welcoming his new baby girl, dad Kevin was also recently sworn in as Mayor of Port Royal.

It looks like 2024 has gotten off to a great start for the Phillips family.