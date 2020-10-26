Beaufort woman wins $2 Million in MegaMillions lottery

BEAUFORT, SC – According to lottery officials, a lottery ticket won $2 million for a Beaufort woman.

The woman says she stopped at the Parkers on the Savannah Hwy in Beaufort after voting earlier that day. There she purchased a drink and a MegaMillions ticket.

The next day, she checked her Mega Millions® ticket. While she thought she won $1,000, her husband looked at the ticket and disagreed.

“No, I think it’s more than that,” he said.

The couple matched the first five numbers drawn on October 9 to win $1 million. Because she spent the extra $1 for Megaplier®, the prize was doubled to $2 million.

The odds of the $2 million win are 1 in 12,607,306.

The Parkers received a commission of $20,000 for selling the claimed ticket.