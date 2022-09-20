BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WSAV) — A Beaufort County woman thought she was in trouble with the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) it turned out she was the victim of a scam.

$800,000 from one Beaufort County woman, $500,000 a year in other successful scams in the Lowcountry, that’s according to Beaufort County investigators.

From romance to fear, grifters from around the world are calling or even coming to our area to take advantage and take the money of unsuspecting people.

“We turned off his phone, changed his landline number,” said Master Sgt. Eric Calendine with the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office. “Did everything to protect him. The bad guy is smart enough now he ordered a pizza from the local pizza place. they called in, ‘I want to have a pizza delivered to my grandfather. Can you put a number on it I want to wish him happy birthday?’ what happens, the bad guy reestablishes contact because the bad guy gets the pizza. Your grandson wants to wish you happy birthday. Calls the number. Back in contact with the scam artist.”

According to Calendine, these swindlers are getting more creative by the day. Using not just computers but landlines, cell phones, iTunes gift cards, cryptocurrency and fear to get local folks — mostly older — to hand over cash.

“it’s easier to go after their money than rob a bank,” Calendine said. “Multiple victims weekly are falling prey to it. They grew up in an age where they didn’t have this technology. Now they do and they don’t quite understand it and they believe people.”

“They are amazing at building a relationship with somebody before the money even changes hands,” Calendine continued.

Calendine presents the information to clubs and communities around the county to try and stop the scam artists from getting away with it. And let everyone know they aren’t alone and that someone is fighting for them.

Q: “how many arrests do you make in a year.?”

A: “In this game? I mean all this money goes out. there is none. All we are trying to do is prevent it from happening again. Because I don’t have any jurisdiction in where this money is going.”

“We’ve stopped money, especially for people who have used UPS or FedEx,” Calendine continued. “You feel good about it. It’s a win for us. We may not get an arrest out of it but we stopped the fraud.”

South Carolina has a law in place where banks can hold withdrawals or large wire transfers that they believe could be “suspicious”. But because they aren’t liable for the missing cash, many don’t flag these transactions at all.

The best defense against these criminals is time.

Calendine said you shouldn’t make any immediate decisions or withdrawals. Call your family, your bank or the local sheriff’s office.

Tell them the story and their answer could be the key to saving you a lot of money.

The Better Business Bureau has made it easier to keep track of fraud against people in your area. To view their scam tracker, click or tap here.