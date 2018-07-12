Local News

BEAUFORT, S.C (WSAV) - The 63rd Annual Beaufort Water Festival kicks off Friday. 

Crews have been setting up the stage all week long in preparation for the 10-day event. 

The festival features entertainment for crowds of all ages, including children. 

Organizers say the festival will offer more events like toad fishing tournaments, shrimp boating tours, concerts and a free kids day.


"It's definitely family friendly. We have a family day that will also be free. It's all games, activities, bounce houses and different things and prizes. It's fun for families to come down to as well and we have something for the older kids," said Organizer, Shawna Doran.

The festival runs from July 13-22nd at the Waterfront Park in Beaufort.

Tickets and a full schedule of events are listed on their website.

