Beaufort Town Center to host 4th annual St. Patrick’s Festival

BEAUFORT, S.C. (WSAV) — St. Patrick’s Day is less than a month away and people are preparing to celebrate in both the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry.

Beaufort Town Center is hosting its 4th annual St. Patrick’s Festival on Mar. 19 from 12 to 4 p.m. The festival will benefit the Beaufort Area Hospitality Association (BAHA).

Local restaurants and food trucks will be in attendance selling food and drinks. Live music by Mike Martin and The Beautiful Mess and family-friendly activities will be available also.

“It’s been a crazy couple of years and we are excited to welcome the community back to Beaufort Town Center to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day. There are some amazing new activities this year, including a Cornhole Tournament, and we’ve brought back some of the previous year-favorites, like the costume contest,” said Jenny Sanborn with 303 Associates.

The St. Patrick’s Festival is free and open to the public, but activity access can be purchased. For access, wristbands are offered for $5 per person. Cash only will be accepted, so an ATM will be on-site.

To apply to be a food or craft artisan vendor, apply here before Feb. 25.

For more information on the cornhole tournament, visit Beaufort Town Center’s website here.