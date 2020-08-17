Beaufort Shrimp Festival still on with adjusted schedule due to COVID-19

BEAUFORT, S.C. (WSAV) – The Beaufort Shrimp Festival is set to kick off in just a few weeks, despite the COVID-19 pandemic.

Due to limitations on large gatherings and concerns about public health, the 2020 festival will look a little different than in years past.

Instead of a single weekend event, Shrimp Festival Season will celebrate the fall shrimp season and highlight our area’s food across three weeks. Organizers say locals and visitors are invited to restaurants, shops, and outdoor venues across Beaufort to celebrate from Sept. 18 to Oct. 4.

Throughout Shrimp Festival Season, local restaurants will feature specially-priced shrimp tasting menus, and local stores will feature seafood-themed promotions. To see a full list of participants and learn more, click here.