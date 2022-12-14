BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WSAV) — Beaufort County Sheriff’s investigators need your help finding a pair of suspects in an October shooting.

Sheriffs are looking for 19-year-old Kennard Terry-Mitchell of Beaufort and 23-year-old Alexander Xavier Smalls in connection to an October shooting at a gas station in Burton.

It happened on Oct. 25 at the Enmark gas station about 11:30 p.m. on 3076 Trask Pkwy.

When they arrived, deputies found a 20-year-old Sheldon resident with a gunshot wound. The man was transported to Beaufort Memorial Hospital for treatment and released.

Terry-Mitchell is now wanted for attempted murder, aggravated breach of peace, possession of a weapon during a violent crime, and pointing and presenting a firearm.

Smalls has warrants for his arrest in connection to the shooting. Smalls is known to frequent the Seabrook area of Beaufort County, Midtown Drive Apartments in Port Royal, and Southwood Park Drive on Hilton Head Island.

Both individuals should be considered armed and dangerous.

If you know where Terry-Mitchell or Smalls may be, please call Sgt. Jennifer Snider at 843-255- 3421 or Crimestoppers of the Lowcountry at 843-554-1111 if you want to remain anonymous.