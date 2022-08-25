HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. (WSAV) — The Beaufort County School System wants to make sure children of families who are being evicted from a Hilton Head housing development can stay enrolled in school.

District leaders said the students who currently live at Chimney Cove apartments will be covered under a federal law that provides schooling for homeless students. The district is also providing families with counselors and social workers.

WSAV reported earlier this week, the nearly 300 residents who live in the complex are being evicted in September and November. Many of them are low-wage earners who speak little English and have nowhere else to go

The owner of the complex reportedly wants to build high-end townhomes at the site.