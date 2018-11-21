Beaufort school resource officer gives high-fives to keep school safe

BEAUFORT, S.C. (WSAV) - Last February, a gunman open fired in a Florida high school, killing 17 people and forcing schools across the country to ramp up security measures, including hiring more school resource officers.

Many schools already had them, but now the job is more than breaking up fights and reprimanding students.

At Beaufort High School, the school resource officer (SRO) is using his position to stop a problem before it even happens.

"What's up...you doing alright?" said Office Eric Hayes as he high-fived a student walking down the hall, "Stay out of trouble today."

A lot has changed for the Beaufort Police officer, now assigned as the SRO at Beaufort.

Hayes says he never thought he would have worked in a high school with 1,400 students, but takes the job seriously.

"What I'm assigned to do or tasked with is walking the halls, making sure the physical security needs are addressed, the doors are locked, procedures are in place," he said. "In the event that anything elevates to where it is criminal that is would require a direct police involvement, I would be what we would call the first responder."

But for Hayes, the job is much more than responding.

"I try to be involved in every one of their lives individually," he said. "Initially when I first started I think some of the kids were caught off guard because I was so friendly."

Hayes said that unfortunately, some students only see an officer when someone is breaking the law or going to jail.

To flip the narrative, the SRO has a routine with the students called hand-shakes and high-fives. Hayes said he doesn't want to be known as the guy in the building with a badge and handcuffs, or the guy that's there when something is wrong.

Instead, he says he wants to be the guy there to help with anything the kids need.

Students told News 3 that's exactly how they view him.

"I know he's an officer... but he's like a person you can actually talk to and go to," said freshman Zaniyah Jones-Rodgers.

Media center staff Kaye McKinney added that in her 30 years of educating, she'd never encountered a better SRO.

"He meets every student and treats them like they're a rockstar, and the kids respond to that. They feel valued, and they feel treasured," said Assistant Principal Elandee Thompson. "And because of that, they trust him, and trust is such an important thing right now."

It's an assignment high school Hayes would've thought was absurd that's actually making him more effective in the field.

"I've been on calls... I recognize the name," Hayes said, "When I arrive on scene, I can immediately assess the scene I am familiar with all of the who individuals are might be part of the call, and in some cases, I've been able to kind of pull the student to the side that may not have a direct involvement."

He's a familiar face to help calm kids down when family or a friend might not be around.

"I'm not just someone showing up with a badge and a pair of handcuffs, I'm Officer Hayes," he said.

Hayes said if you ask him now if there's anything else he'd rather be doing -- he'd say no.

Beaufort County has an SRO in every middle and high school, assigned to cover neighboring elementary schools if needed.