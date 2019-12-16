Beaufort police seek four armed robbery suspects

BEAUFORT, S.C. (WSAV) – The Beaufort Police Department says they are looking for four suspects responsible for a Sunday night armed robbery.

Police responded to an armed robbery at the Shell Station, located at 96 Sea Island Pkwy at 9:44 p.m. Sunday night.

Police say the four unknown suspects entered the business and two of the suspects held the clerk at gunpoint.

The suspects demanded money from the clerk.

Various packages of cigars were also stolen during the incident.

The suspects are described as four black males, aging from 20-30 years of age, ranging from 5’9” to 5’11” tall, and 165-200 lbs.

One male has was wearing a black jacket, hat, and facemask; had grey/ light wash jeans, red Adidas tennis shoes. He was carrying a black handgun and had a large gold watch on his right wrist.

The second suspect was wearing a brown and camouflaged zipped jacket with a grey hooded sweatshirt underneath; a navy-blue handkerchief covering his face, dark colored jeans/ pants, grey and black shoes, and carrying a black or dark grey handgun.

The third suspect was wearing a burgundy and grey hooded sweatshirt with white drawstrings, light washed jeans, brown shoes, teal underwear and had a black handgun in his pants.

The fourth suspect was wearing a black jacket, mask and gloves, had light washed jeans, shoes which were black with red accents.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact Inv. Waddell at 843-322-7974 or remain anonymous by leaving a tip on the Beaufort Police Department tip-line at 843-322-7938.

