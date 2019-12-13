Beaufort Police investigate deadly shooting of Port Royal teen

BEAUFORT, S.C. (WSAV) – Beaufort Police announce they are investigating a homicide after a teen dies from a gunshot wound.

According to the Beaufort Police Department, officers responded to the area of Battery Creek Road and Mossy Oaks Road Thursday night where they located a male victim on the side of the road with a gunshot wound.

Police say Dimitri Weaver, 17, of Port Royal, appeared to have a single gunshot wound to his midsection.

Weaver died at the hospital from his injuries.

Beaufort Police say this is an active and ongoing investigation and more information will be provided once it is made available.

If anyone has information they are asked to contact Inv. T. Lofton at 843-322-7930 or remain anonymous by leaving a tip on the Beaufort Police Department tip-line at 843-322-7938.

