BEAUFORT, S.C. (WSAV) – The Beaufort Police Department (BPD) investigates a report of a stolen school bus which was located the same day.

Police say they are looking into the possibility that a student stole the bus.

BPD says the bus was reported missing March 8. It was located later that day at a different school.

Police say the bus had no damage.

Video clips mentioned in the police report talk about someone talking to whoever was driving and possibly having mental issues.

The description of that driver according to the report matched a Beaufort County student.

The person was not identified. No arrests have been made.

BPD continues to investigate.