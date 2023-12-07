BEAUFORT, S.C. (WSAV) – Beaufort’s police chief will be retiring from the department next month, the city announced Thursday.

Police Chief Dale McDorman has been with the department since 1955, starting at a K9 unit and moving up the ranks.

In 2020, he was selected as chief following the death of Matthew Clancy, who suffered neuroendocrine cancer.

According to City Manager Scott Marshall, he intends to appoint Deputy Chief Stephenie Price as the interim chief. She previously headed the department in Bluffton.

Marshall said the city will conduct a multi-faceted search for a new chief that will include input from citizens and the Council.

“I think it’s important to include public feedback and to be as transparent as possible when considering a hire for a position like this,” he said.

McDorman said he’s proud of the department’s accomplishments and knows there are great things to come.

“These last 28 years went by quickly,” he added, “and it was an honor getting to work alongside some of the most talented and dedicated officers you will ever find.

“I want to thank the citizens for the opportunity to serve them and ultimately lead their Police Department.”

Acting Mayor Michael McFee noted that with McDorman’s retirement comes a loss of experience in the department.

“But we are so very grateful for his long-tenured service and all that he has done to make our police department and our city better,” McFee said.