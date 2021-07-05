Beaufort Police arrest a man accused of firing at officers before jumping from 2nd story window

BEAUFORT, SC (WSAV) – Beaufort Police arrest a man accused of shooting several shots at officers that responded to a 911 call from his home.

Beaufort Police say officers responded Sunday evening to the residence in the 70 block of Bostick Circle after officials received a 911 call from Daniel Bridwell, 44.

When arriving at the home, officers met another resident who said she heard a gunshot come from Bridwell’s second-story bedroom. The woman also told officers Bridwell was not responding to her.

Police say Bridwell allegedly fired two shots from the bedroom after the officers called out for him and approached the bedroom door. Both officers avoided being hit.

The officers took cover as Bridwell remained in the room.

Deputies from thye Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office responded to the scene to provide assistance.

Police say Bridwell jumped from his bedroom window and allegedly fired an additional shot into his bedroom from outside before dropping his handgun and attempting to flee.

Police arrested Bridwell in front of the home.

First responders transported Bridwell to the Medical University of South Carolina (MUSC) in Charleston for treatment of injuries he received from his jump.

The Beaufort Police department says Bridwell is under guard at the hospital and will be charged with attempted murder upon his release.

Beaufort Police continue to investigate.