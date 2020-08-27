Beaufort Police arrest burglary, kidnapping suspect

BEAUFORT, SC (WSAV) – Beaufort Police arrested Antwan Devashan Cannick, 39, on charges including Kidnapping and Burglary.

Police say Cannick broke into an ex-girlfriend’s home Wednesday night.

Police say Cannick allegedly claimed to have a gun and kept his ex-girlfriend from leaving the residence while threatening to kill himself and harm her.

Eventually the victim persuaded Cannick to let her go.

The victim then contacted police from a nearby business.

Police arrived at the home to discover Cannick attempting to escape through a window.

Cannick went back into the home where he barricaded himself.

Police say Cannick remained inside the home for about an hour before surrendering without incident.

No firearm was found in Cannick’s possession or inside the residence.

Authorities booked Cannick into the Beaufort County Detention Center.