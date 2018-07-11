Beaufort pastor reacts to Confederate flag ceremony in Columbia Video

Tuesday marked three years since a Confederate battle flag was taken down from the South Carolina State House.

The order came from the desk of former Governor Nikki Haley after convicted gunman Dylann Roof killed nine people in June 2015 at the Mother Emanuel AME Church in Charleston.

Each year since the flag was taken down, the South Carolina Secessionist Party hosts an annual Confederate temporary flag raising ceremony in Columbia.

"It's a huge part of our state's history and to villify one side of it because it's not politically convenient is wrong," Chair of the party James Bessenger said.

His view, held by many, is also disagreed upon by many.

"The flag just represents something that is not very positive for me. And I don't think it should be raised at all," Reverand Jeannine Smalls said. Smalls pastors Grace Chapel AME Church in Beaufort.

After the shooting Small founded the United Interfaith Community Coalition of Beaufort in 2015. Currently there are nearly a dozen different religious and Christian faith denominations involved that adcoate for social change and dialogue.

"What happened in Charleston can happen anywhere," Smalls said. "At our first meeting My granddaughter who was four years old at the time said, 'I don't want to go in that church with all those white people.' And I said, 'Why?' And she said, 'They gonna shoot me like they did those other people in the church,'" Smalls recalled. "I don't want my grandchildren to grow up thinking that anyone who is different from us will be a threat to us."

To learn more about the coalition and get involved click here.