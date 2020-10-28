Beaufort names top 3 candidates in police chief search

BEAUFORT, S.C. (WSAV) – City leaders in Beaufort have chosen their top three candidates for police chief: the interim chief, a Savannah captain and one out-of-towner.

The new top cop will succeed Beaufort Police Chief Matthew Clancy, who died earlier this year after a lengthy battle with neuroendocrine cancer. He was 56.

The City on Wednesday named the following finalists:

Patrick Grossman, of Hagerstown, Maryland

Grossman is currently acting police chief of the Frederick (Md.) Police Department. He has more than 22 years of experience in law enforcement, a B.A. in Public Administration from Fairleigh Dickinson University, and a Master of Administrative Science, also from Fairleigh Dickinson. He served in the U.S. Marine Corps.

Ben Herron, of Pooler, Georgia

Herron is currently a captain with the Savannah Police Department. He has more 32 years of experience in law enforcement. He has a Bachelor’s degree in Criminal Justice from Savannah State University and a Master’s in Public Administration from Columbus State University.

Dale McDorman, of Beaufort, South Carolina

McDorman is currently interim police chief of the Beaufort Police Department. He has 30 years of experience in civilian law enforcement and a Bachelor’s degree in Criminal Justice from Columbia College. He became Beaufort’s deputy chief of police in 2010. He served in the U.S. Air Force as a security police investigator.

Officials say a fourth candidate from Virginia withdrew his candidacy.

The new chief will lead a department of more than 40 officers.

Minimum requirements include a bachelor’s degree in criminal justice or a related field, 10 or more years in progressively responsible positions in a police department (with at least seven years of command management) and the “ability to evaluate and implement 21st-century policing practices regarding public policy, public perception and law enforcement trends.”

Applicants were interviewed via Zoom by about 15 people, including members of Beaufort City Council, mayoral candidates Stephen Murray and Mike Sutton, and community members.

At this time, City Manager Bill Prokop is conducting final interviews and background checks on the candidates.