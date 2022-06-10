BEAUFORT, S.C. (WSAV) — A Lowcountry hospital will get a multi-million dollar improvement to its surgery center with some help from the federal government.

Beaufort Memorial’s operating rooms will be updated for the first time since 2018. The hospital got $18 million in federal money to expand and create two state-of-the-art surgical suites which will have additional room for robotic procedures.

Hospital leaders and staff think the additions are exciting and much needed.

“So as the community grows, as the area grows, there’s a higher demand for healthcare — primary care and specialty care,” Beaufort Memorial Hospital CEO Russell Baxley said. “As we recruit surgeons we need somewhere for them to work.”

“New technology coming in like robotics, expanding population and the growing needs, we’ve outgrown our current OR’s,” Dr. Vandit Sardana said. “So we do need that added space. Having extra OR’s we can do more cases efficiently and get them done in a timely fashion.”

The surgical center should be completed in two to three years.