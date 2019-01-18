Beaufort Memorial opens "all in one" cancer center

Joining forces.

Beaufort Memorial, The Medical University of South Carolina and Alliance Healthcare Services creating a "one stop shop" for cancer patients.

One building, the Keyserling Cancer Center, multiple services and new technology. All designed to give people a better chance at fighting off this deadly disease.

"We are allowed to give better precision and faster treatment and that means better outcome and more comfort for our patients," explains Dr. Jonathan Briggs, beaufort memorial's Director of Radiation and Oncology.



Better outcomes are the key when it comes to dealing with cancer patients.

Beaufort Memorial believes by putting all the treatements under one roof.. they will get just that.

"Whether they are meeting with medical oncologists, the nurse navigator, the dietician," explains Russell Baxley, Beaufort Memorial President & CEO. "That can be confusing at times so as part of this joint ventire we've created we've been able to keep all these services in one building."

"Varian stx true beam," details Dr Briggs. "(Which is) the most advanced of the linear accelerators that are available today."

The state-of-the-art TrueBeam® radiotherapy system is one of the most powerful and precise radiation therapy delivery systems available.

"We're now offering the same advanced technology and protocols available at leading cancer centers," said board-certified radiation oncologist Jonathan Briggs, M.D., Medical Director of Radiation Oncology Services. "It makes it so much easier for patients when they can receive their treatment close to home."

A machine that allows a patient to stay still..while the machine does its work. In the smallest, most targeted area possible.

"What the True Beam does is it gives real time imaging while the patient is on the table so we know we are lining up the patient to the exact area we need to treat," says Dr Briggs.



Laser focused and guided, the TruBeam makes sure only the cancer cells get hit with radiation.

"It is gudied specifically to a specific area, it allows a patient to be treated in as small as a 2 mm area," explains Ryan Grove, Chief Radiation Therapist.



A small area which is part of a bigger plan, to give Beaufort County men and women dealing with this disease a bigger, better chance at recovery.

"Just because we are a Beaufort County hospital we can still be on the cutting edge for technology," says Baxley. "And I think we've done a good job expanding our capabilities and expanding our reach."

The new Beaufort Memorial Keyserling Cancer Center is located next to the hospital in the three-story Beaufort Medical Plaza at 989 Ribaut Rd. The first floor of the center includes radiation oncology, chemotherapy/infusion services, imaging and the Breast Health Center, in addition to the office of board-certified radiation oncologist Dr. Jonathan Briggs. The outpatient laboratory is on the second floor, and the office of board-certified medical oncologist Dr. Mark Newberry is on the third floor.

Relocated from Port Royal, the new cancer center will make it more convenient for patients to navigate the complex journey from cancer diagnosis to treatment. In addition to medical and radiation oncology, the center will offer easy access to lab, imaging, infusion and breast health services.

"We're excited about the many benefits the new center provides to the community," said Beaufort Memorial President & CEO Russell Baxley. "Now that we've consolidated services in one location we can focus on adding access to sub-specialists, support services and more to our cancer program."

The new joint venture expands the collaboration BMH has had with MUSC, providing expertise in sub-specialties not available in Beaufort. Initiated in 2016, the affiliation with the National Cancer Institute-designated Hollings Cancer Center at MUSC has allowed BMH patients to participate in groundbreaking clinical trials studying promising new cancer drugs and treatments.

