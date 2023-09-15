BEAUFORT, S.C. (WSAV) — After nearly 3 years in office, Beaufort Mayor Stephen Murray has resigned from his position.

Murray was first elected to City Council in 2014, and was elected mayor in 2020.

In a statement posted to Facebook Friday morning, Murray said, “I will forever be grateful for the relationships, the support, the kind words, the lessons imparted from so many of you. Local government and some of our partners are full of talented, caring, hardworking people that I have learned so much from. But I believe it’s time for me to focus more on my family, my friends, my businesses, and my health. Effective immediately, I hereby resign as the Mayor of the City of Beaufort and from all my affiliated board seats.”

Mayor Pro Tem Michael McFee is the acting mayor until a special election can be held. The election is expected to be held on Dec. 12.