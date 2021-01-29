Beaufort Mayor, other county officials send letter to DHEC about vaccine distribution

BEAUFORT, SC (WSAV) – The City of Beaufort says Beaufort Mayor Stephen Murray joined with other local elected officials to send a letter to the chairman of the board of South Carolina Department of Health & Environmental Control, Mark Elam.

The letter asks for more information about the methodology for distributing Covid-19 vaccines throughout the state.

“We stand ready to take on this herculean task but request your assistance in ensuring that we are receiving the appropriate number of doses from the Federal Government, and that SCDHEC is distributing them in a timely and equitable way,” reads the letter.

The letter was signed by Joe Passiment, chairman of Beaufort County Council; Mayor Lisa Sulka of the Town of Bluffton; Mayor John McCann of the Town of Hilton Head; Mayor Joe DeVito of the Town of Port Royal; Mayor Harry Williams of the City of Hardeeville; and Mayor Colin Moore of the Town of Yemassee.

Download a PDF version of the letter here:

..or read the complete letter below: