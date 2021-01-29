Beaufort Mayor, other county officials send letter to DHEC about vaccine distribution

BEAUFORT, SC (WSAV) – The City of Beaufort says Beaufort Mayor Stephen Murray joined with other local elected officials to send a letter to the chairman of the board of South Carolina Department of Health & Environmental Control, Mark Elam.
The letter asks for more information about the methodology for distributing Covid-19 vaccines throughout the state.
“We stand ready to take on this herculean task but request your assistance in ensuring that we are receiving the appropriate number of doses from the Federal Government, and that SCDHEC is distributing them in a timely and equitable way,” reads the letter.
The letter was signed by Joe Passiment, chairman of Beaufort County Council; Mayor Lisa Sulka of the Town of Bluffton; Mayor John McCann of the Town of Hilton Head; Mayor Joe DeVito of the Town of Port Royal; Mayor Harry Williams of the City of Hardeeville; and Mayor Colin Moore of the Town of Yemassee.
Download a PDF version of the letter here:
..or read the complete letter below:
Dear Chairman Elam,
We write to you today to express our shared concerns regarding the
distribution of vaccines to frontline state partners who are responsible for getting
“shots in arms”, in a timely fashion. We have been informed that South Carolina
Department of Health and Environmental Control leadership is currently
considering several methodologies for distribution of vaccines as they become
available. We applaud state leadership for considering multiple models and hope a
decision will be made soon, as it has been made clear that demand for vaccines by
our citizens will greatly outpace our supply for at least some time into the future.
We sincerely request the methodology for distribution consider factors such
as, but not limited to, elderly populations, rural communities, and minority
populations that data has shown have been disproportionally affected by this
pandemic. We also hope the policy and process for distribution will be made
available to local governments, so we can educate and ensure our citizens that a
priority based, and data-driven approach has been followed. Most folks understand
that we currently have less vaccine than what is needed, however, we believe a
priority based, equitable, and transparent process will go a long way toward
calming anxiety across our state, regarding access to vaccines.
We know there has been concern statewide regarding our medical
communities’ ability to vaccinate residents quickly and effectively. Please know
that our local medical community, in partnership with our local governments and
other stakeholders are prepared to vaccinate our residents as quickly and safely as
possible. On Thursday, January 21, 2021, Beaufort Memorial Hospital held a mass
vaccination event at the Beaufort High School stadium. This event allowed 1,066
people to obtain their first vaccine shot. The event was well coordinated using our
Sheriff’s department staff, County department staff, Beaufort Memorial staff, and
school staff to ensure that the day went smoothly. In fact, if Beaufort Memorial
had additional doses of the vaccine, they could have inoculated about 1,000 more
people in the time frame that was set up for this event. Beaufort Memorial Hospital
conducts vaccine clinics in both of their locations for 1st and 2nd doses Monday Friday but must limit the number of appointments to 400 per day because of the
lack of supply of vaccines, with more vaccine, the clinics could increase that
number and operate 7 days per week. Additionally, Hilton Head Hospital as of
January 23rd
, according to the data on DHEC’s website is the #1 hospital in the
state for the combined utilization rate of first and second doses.
Several organizations are assisting in the registration of individuals to get
into the system for their first vaccination, due to the lack of computers or email
addresses for this population. Additional events are planned around Beaufort
County that will be able to vaccine large numbers of our most vulnerable
population and we are also working with our counterparts in Jasper county to assist
in the vaccinations of their vulnerable population.
As you can see our county is preparing its citizens for vaccinations when
their group is designated. Our hospitals have the plans in place to vaccinate large
numbers of people and just need the vaccine to carry out those plans and get “shots
in arms”. We stand ready to take on this herculean task but request your assistance
in ensuring that we are receiving the appropriate number of doses from the Federal
Government, and that SCDHEC is distributing them in a timely and equitable way.
Again, thank you for your leadership in these tumultuous and unprecedented times.
We look forward to overcoming this pandemic and working with you in the future
to continue making the great state of South Carolina a remarkable place to live,
work, and visit.