Beaufort man credits dog to alerting him to house fire

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WSAV) – The City of Beaufort/Town of Port Royal Fire Department and the Burton Fire District says a homeowner is giving credit to his dog for saving his life.

Fire crews responded to the call 1 :00 a.m. Monday. The first units on the scene found heavy fire coming from the rear of the one-story home.

According to officials, the homeowner was alerted of the house fire from his best friend, his dog Curly. Officials say Curly pressed his nose several times on the sleeping homeowner until he woke and realized his house was on fire. The homeowner and Curly made it out of the house safely and called 911.

Curly

Fire crews were able to extinguish the blaze within thirty minutes. No injuries were reported.

