Beaufort man convicted for wife’s murder

BEAUFORT, S.C. (WSAV) – A jury convicted a Beaufort man for the 2017 strangulation death of his wife.

Wednesday a jury found Dale Eugene King, 55, guilty of murdering Veronica King, 51. Dale King received a 35 prison sentence for the conviction.

According to officials, on May 15, 2017, Dale King claimed he awoke to find his wife dead on the couch of their motel room. Dale King later admitted to striking his wife after initially denying harming her.

A medical examiner determined Veronica King suffered blunt-force trauma on her head and was strangled to death.

At the time of the murder Dale King was out on bond for domestic violence against his wife two months prior.

