COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – A 24-year-old Beaufort man was killed after being ejected during a high-speed single-vehicle crash early Sunday morning in Colleton County.

The crash, which happened along Ritter Road, was reported just before 2:30 a.m. by another motorist, according to Colleton County Fire Rescue.

Officials say a 2018 Dodge Charger lost control in a curve along Ritter Road, crossed into the westbound ditch, and struck a tree along the passenger side.

Officials said the 24 year old was ejected from the car and died at the scene. A 22-year-old man suffered multiple injuries, including a head injury, and was taken to the Medical University of South Carolina.

Neither were wearing seatbelts.

“The impact uprooted the tree, which fell into Ritter Road. The car then flipped over multiple times before landing upright back in the westbound ditch,” officials said. “There was approximately 18 inches of intrusion into the car from the impact with the tree.”

Photo courtesy Colleton County Fire Rescue

Ritter Road was closed for three hours while the South Carolina Highway Patrol conducted its investigation.