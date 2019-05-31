Local News

Beaufort-Jasper Water and Sewer Authority asks customers to limit outdoor water use

Posted: May 31, 2019 01:17 PM EDT

Updated: May 31, 2019 01:17 PM EDT

OKATIE, S.C. (WSAV) - Due to record heat and a lack of rain, a Lowcountry utility provider is asking customers to minimize irrigation in the morning until it rains.

The Beaufort-Jasper Water and Sewer Authority (BJWSA) says the water demand has been very high in the mornings and some customers may experience low water pressure and/or discolored water as a result.

To help address the high demand, BJWSA asks to minimize outdoor water use from 4 to 9 a.m. until the next rain.

