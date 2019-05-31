Beaufort-Jasper Water and Sewer Authority asks customers to limit outdoor water use

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

OKATIE, S.C. (WSAV) - Due to record heat and a lack of rain, a Lowcountry utility provider is asking customers to minimize irrigation in the morning until it rains.

The Beaufort-Jasper Water and Sewer Authority (BJWSA) says the water demand has been very high in the mornings and some customers may experience low water pressure and/or discolored water as a result.

To help address the high demand, BJWSA asks to minimize outdoor water use from 4 to 9 a.m. until the next rain.

