Beaufort High students sent home as crews investigate ‘strong propane odor’

BEAUFORT, S.C. (WSAV) – Students at Beaufort High School are being sent home as emergency crews investigate “a strong propane odor in the gym.”

Around 9 a.m. Thursday, the Beaufort County School District announced the building had been evacuated.

According to the district, the fire chief later advised that students be sent home, as it will take some time to clear the building.

The high school is working to contact parents and coordinate buses.

