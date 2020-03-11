Beaufort High School employee awaiting COVID-19 test results

BEAUFORT, S.C. (WSAV) – A Beaufort High School employee has self-quarantined while awaiting COVID-19 test results, the Beaufort County School District (BCSD) announced Wednesday.

BCSD said the employee was tested “out of an abundance of caution.” Additional details on the employee’s position at the school were not immediately available.

Classes at the high school will remain on normal schedules.

“Custodians are continuing to treat all classrooms every day – not only at Beaufort High but at all district schools – with a hospital-grade disinfectant,” the school district added.

BCSD said they are following recommendations from state health and education officials, adding that neither the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) and the South Carolina Department of Education has recommended any school closures at this point.

There are currently no confirmed cases of the new coronavirus in Beaufort County.

DHEC is investigating eight presumptive positive cases and two confirmed cases.