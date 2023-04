BEAUFORT, S.C. (WSAV) – For the second time in two years, Beaufort High School will have a new principal.

Less than one year after she took the job, Carla Shelton is no longer the principal.

The school system couldn’t comment on why Shelton is gone with just one month left in the school year.

They did send a letter to families that said Assistant Principal Dr. Sonji Leach will be the interim principal, “effective immediately.”

Shelton came from Evans, Georgia, to Beaufort last June.