Beaufort fire engine falls more than a foot deep into sinkhole

BEAUFORT, S.C. (WSAV) – A fire engine from the City of Beaufort/Town of Port Royal Fire Department fell more than a foot deep into a sinkhole on Thursday.

At around 5:30 p.m., Engine Company 3 stopped at the Parker’s gas station near the intersection of Savannah Highway & Parris Island Gateway after training. As firefighters got off of the engine, it fell 18 inches into what appeared to be a sinkhole.

A heavy rescue towing truck successfully pulled the fire engine out, and there were no injuries.