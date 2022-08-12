Two teens died in a house fire on Long Island Wednesday morning, police said. FILE: (WWTI)

BEAUFORT, S.C. (WSAV) — A Beaufort County family is now dealing with the painful aftermath of a fire that destroyed their home.

Fire officials say the fire started early Tuesday morning from a burning candle in one of the bedrooms. The flames quickly spread to most of the house.

The family living there said they’re not insured and have lost the majority of their things, including equipment they use for some health issues. Their daughter said they need the community’s support.

It’s just, it’s hard to deal with, it’s just a lot and anything, anybody can do will be helpful, anything,” Rebekah Rogers said.

Rogers set up a GoFundMe page for her parents.