BEAUFORT, S.C. (WSAV) – Beaufort City Council voted to extend its mask mandate through April 30 and encouraged all eligible residents to get vaccinated.

Nearly 37% of Beaufort County residents ages 15 and up have received a vaccination, according to the Department of Health and Environmental Control.

Beaufort City Council also elected Councilman Mike McFee to serve as mayor pro tem while Mayor Stephen Murray is absent.