Beaufort Elementary School temporarily closed after employee tests positive for COVID-19

BEAUFORT, S.C. (WSAV) – Beaufort Elementary School is temporarily closed after an employee tested positive for COVID-19.

The staff member tested positive Wednesday morning, according to the Beaufort County School District. She showed no symptoms of the coronavirus.

Beaufort Elementary School has been completely cleared and will undergo “extensive deep cleaning” before reopening. The school has postponed the collection of student devices and the pick-ups of students’ personal materials until the building reopens.

A limited number of staff have been working in the building and practicing social distancing, the school district says. The “small number of people” who may have been exposed to the staff member have been instructed to self-quarantine and get tested for COVID-19.

Parents of students have been notified via e-mail and social media posts.