BEAUFORT, SC (WSAV) – According to the City of Beaufort/Town of Port Royal Fire Department, crews responded to a structure fire in a duplex at the Marsh Point Apartments Sunday afternoon in Beaufort.

After extinguishing the fire, crews discovered a deceased adult female.

The woman’s identity and cause of death has not been released.

The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) is assisting with the fire investigation.