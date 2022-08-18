BEAUFORT, S.C. (WSAV) — Beaufort Deputies are searching for a man who went missing Wednesday.

The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO) said family members reported Andrew “Drew” Moore missing. The 28-year-old is 5-foot-five, weighs 125 pounds, and has brown hair and brown eyes.

BCSO said Moore is known to wear an Atlanta Braves hat. He may be driving a 2016 light blue Honda CRV with South Carolina tag TEL164.

Moore has family in both Beaufort and Hilton Head Island. Deputies urge anyone who sees him to call Sgt. Adam Paul at 843-255-3317 or Beaufort County Dispatch at 843-524-2777.