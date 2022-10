BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WSAV) — A Burton man is wanted for criminal sexual conduct with a minor, according to the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO).

BCSO said Awildo Rivera, 43, said the warrant is in connection to an incident with a minor 11 years old or younger that happened in mid-Summer 2022. Police say Rivera could be in South America.

BCSO urges anyone with information to call Sgt. Dustin Kline at 843-255-3430 or Crime Stoppers of the Lowcountry at 843-554-1111.