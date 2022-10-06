Photo provided by the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office.

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WSAV) — Beaufort deputies sent bloodhounds and a helicopter Thursday evening to find a missing elderly man.

The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO) said 81-year-old Joe Nathan Glover walked away from his home around 5:45 p.m. on Spann Circle in Dale.

Family told BCSO that Glover suffers from dementia and they fear for his safety. Glover is 6-foot tall, weighs 150 lbs., has gray hair and a white beard, BCSO said.

BCSO urges anyone with information or who sees Glover to call 9-1-1.