Beaufort County women march on 100th anniversary of women’s suffrage movement

BEAUFORT, S.C. (WSAV) – August 18, 1920 marks an important day in the history books. It’s the day the 19th amendment was ratified 100 years ago giving women the right to vote. Women in Beaufort County say they are making their voices heard for the next 100 years to come.

A group showed up Tuesday outside of the Beaufort County Courthouse to remember the accomplishment that didn’t come without a fight 100 years ago.

“We’re hoping for another 100 years! As we said in our prayer that in god we trust so that more of this energy can contribute to more beneficial justice for all,” Beaufort County voter, Jean Sulc said.

There is now a strong appreciation from women across the country after the struggle to get where they are today. Nancy Pierro remembers her first time casting a ballot at 18-years-old.

“It’s a really precious right and we should take care of it and safeguard it and if you’re of age you should vote,” Beaufort County voter, Nancy Pierro said.

South Carolina’s 1st congressional district Republican candidate Nancy Mace said this is an exciting day for women.

“Women across the country we are running for office, we are engaged, we’re activist, we’re heavily involved in the political process, but this is an exciting day for all of us regardless of what your political party is,” Rep. Mace said.

Mace said 2020 is the year to come together from both sides of the aisle and continue to make groundbreaking change.

“South Carolina has never elected a Republican woman to Congress and it’s been 100 years since women had the right to vote and I certainly think now more than ever we need more diversity and more women representing us in government,” Rep. Mace said.

State Representative Nancy Mace will face Democratic incumbent Joe Cunningham for the 1st congressional district seat in November.