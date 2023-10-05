BLUFFTON, S.C. (WSAV) – Beaufort County residents can dispose of their documents safely at an upcoming shredding event in Bluffton.

Hosted by the Beaufort County Public Works Department of Solid Waste and Recycling, the shredding event will take place on Saturday, Oct. 14, from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. (or until containers are full) at 3050 River Ridge Dr.

Residents can get rid of a maximum of two boxes, containers or bags full of contents (approximately 10″x12″x15″).

More details:

Only residential quantities will be accepted.

Bank statements, tax documents, medical records, credit card receipts, and any other documents that contain personal information will be accepted.

Any types or colors of paper, file folders or envelopes are acceptable. Staples or paper clips do not need to be removed.

Binders, hard devices, folders, and non-paper items will not be accepted.

Materials can be brought in two small boxes, containers or bags and will be emptied into roll carts for immediate shredding.

No materials from commercial businesses will be accepted.

No electronics will be collected at this event.

For more information, visit here or contact Solid Waste and Recycling at 843-255-2736.