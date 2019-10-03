Beaufort County to hold free shredding, electronic recycling events Saturday

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WSAV) – Free shredding and electronic recycling events in Beaufort County have been rescheduled for this week after being canceled during Hurricane Dorian.

The Beaufort County Public Works Department Solid Waste and Recycling Section is holding two free electronics recycling events on Saturday, Oct. 5 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the following locations:

Beaufort County Public Works, 9 Benton Field Road, Bluffton

Beaufort County Public Works, 140 Shanklin Road, Beaufort

Both events are open to all Beaufort County residents. Any personal computers, laptops, CRT monitors, LCD monitors, CRT televisions, non-CRT televisions, printers, hard drives and other electronics like microwaves, cell phones, and more will be accepted and recycled.

The department will also host a free shredding event for Beaufort County residents on Saturday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Beaufort County Convenience Center at 80 Shanklin Road.

The limit for the shredding event is four bags/boxes per car. If the paper machines fill up, the event will end early, so the department is advising people to arrive early.

For more information on recycling in Beaufort County, click here.