BEAUFORT, S.C. (WSAV) – Flanked by local law enforcement leaders, the superintendent of Beaufort County School District offered a message to his students and their parents the day after a mass shooting at a Texas elementary school.

“What I want our parents to know is that we take these things very seriously,” Superintendent Dr. Frank Rodriguez said during a press conference Wednesday. “That even though that didn’t happen in this community, that we prepare…for the worst.”

Rodriguez said the district goes above state requirements when it comes to safety drills. He added that counseling and other services are available to students not only to help in times of tragedy but at any point they might need assistance

Leaders from the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office and the Beaufort and Bluffton police departments were present for Wednesday’s briefing, emphasizing the coordinated safety efforts between law enforcement and local schools.

Rodriguez and Bluffton Police Chief Stephanie Price shared the same message: if you see something, say something.

“I’ll tell you this now, it is never too little or too small to report something that you see that you think is amiss,” Price said. “So please take the opportunity to do that.”

The school district has a page on its website dedicated to reporting concerns at any point.

As for school attendance Wednesday, Rodriguez said it was no different than any other day.

“I think that’s good news about how our parents feel,” he added.