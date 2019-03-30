Beaufort County Sheriff's Deputy arrested following traffic accident Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

A Beaufort County Sheriff's Deputy is behind bars.

Sergeant James Prusinowski was arrested for DUI and Child Endangerment.

It happened around 9pm Friday in the parking lot of Avalon Shores in Bluffton.

Detectives were called to the scene after the sergeant was involved in a traffic accident.

Prusinowski was off duty at the time.

He is now suspended from his duties pending an outcome of the investigation.