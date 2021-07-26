Beaufort County seeks volunteers to help animals in disasters

BEAUFORT, S.C. (WSAV) – Beaufort County is asking for the public’s help in keeping animals safe during weather disasters or other emergencies.

Beaufort County Animal Services is looking for volunteers to be a part of CART or the County Animal Response Team.

To join the team, volunteers can attend free two-day training covering how to respond and care for animals should a disaster strike.

The hybrid in-person and Zoom training will be held Tuesday and Wednesday from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Burton Wells Recreation Center (1 Middleton Recreation Drive in Burton).

Training will cover federal and state disaster plans, climate change and the impact on animals, hurricanes, floods, slack water rescue and more.

To register for in-person or online training, contact Beaufort County Animal Services by text at 843-812-2413 or email shelter@bcgov.net. Volunteers can register for Zoom training at this link.