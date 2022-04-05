SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Due to the risk of severe weather Tuesday, some area schools have announced early dismissals or cancellations.

Students in the Beaufort County School District will be dismissed early:

Elementary schools will close at 1:45 p.m.

Middle and High schools will close at 2:45 p.m.

K-8 schools (Robert Smalls and River Ridge) will close at 2:45 p.m.

All afterschool activities are canceled, as well as tonight’s Board of Education meeting.

The Savannah-Chatham County Public School System has canceled all athletic and afterschool activities. The cancellation includes tutorials, practices, scheduled competitions, 21st Century programs and the YMCA After School Care programs.

SCCPSS dismissal will remain on the regular operational schedule.